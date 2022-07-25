Local Baseball Scoreboard: Sunday, July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from Valley Baseball League games played Sunday, July 24.
Woodstock is now the North Division Regular Season Champion while Charlottesville is now the South Division Regular Season Champion.
Valley Baseball League
Waynesboro 7, Charlottesville 4 (Game One)
Charlottesville 18, Waynesboro 9 (Game Two)
Purcellville 4, Harrisonburg 3 (Game One)
Purcellville 2, Harrisonburg 1 (Game Two)
Woodstock 10, Winchester 2
Woodstock 4, Strasburg 2
Staunton 9, Covington 7
Front Royal 9, New Market 2
