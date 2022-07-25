Local Baseball Scoreboard: Sunday, July 24

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from Valley Baseball League games played Sunday, July 24.

Woodstock is now the North Division Regular Season Champion while Charlottesville is now the South Division Regular Season Champion.

Valley Baseball League

Waynesboro 7, Charlottesville 4 (Game One)

Charlottesville 18, Waynesboro 9 (Game Two)

Purcellville 4, Harrisonburg 3 (Game One)

Purcellville 2, Harrisonburg 1 (Game Two)

Woodstock 10, Winchester 2

Woodstock 4, Strasburg 2

Staunton 9, Covington 7

Front Royal 9, New Market 2

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.