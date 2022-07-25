Local home builders continue to be slowed by supply chain issues

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Supply chain issues continue to be a problem around the country, and home builders have been particularly affected, often dealing with significant delays in construction.

“It’s frustrating for the homeowner and us as builders. I would say, in general, the last year to a year and a half has been quite a challenge to be able to be timely in ordering materials without many delays,” said Steve Hostetter, owner of Hostetter Custom Homes in Rockingham County.

With a lack of available housing in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area, the demand for new construction has been significant.

Hostetter said that while construction has been steady, certain items like windows and garage doors have taken much longer to get. Some building materials have also become more expensive and difficult to acquire.

“Anything to do with metals, whether it’s Copper or Steel, things like that, and then gypsum is shooting way up, so now there’s a shortage in gypsum, so drywall is skyrocketing. So that’s discouraging, but hopefully, that will correct itself,” said Hostetter.

The delays in construction have caused some issues for builders. While the business remains strong, Hostetter said that some customers have turned away from building homes.

“Prices have shot way up on a lot of materials and the delays I think are starting to affect people’s stomach or their patience with going ahead and pulling the trigger to build. We’ve seen some people back out and delay and just say right now I don’t want to build,” he said.

While the supply chain has caused issues, Hostetter said that things have improved slightly in 2022 compared to 2021, and he is optimistic that things will begin to get better overall.

“Concerning lumber yards prices are coming down which, in my mind, would mean there is more available. I’m thinking that it is getting better. I don’t know that it will ever go back to where it was both with timing and with prices, I’m doubtful on that, but you never know,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.