Staunton man dies in crash over the weekend

AUGUSTA COUNTY , Va. (WHSV) - According to Virginia State Police, a 60-year-old man from Staunton died in a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning.

A 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix was heading north on Frog Pond Road and crashed half a mile north of Morris Mill Road.

VSP says the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the left side of the road, hit a fence and overturned.

The driver, Dwayne L. Maricle, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

