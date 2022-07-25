Staunton man dies in crash over the weekend
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY , Va. (WHSV) - According to Virginia State Police, a 60-year-old man from Staunton died in a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning.
A 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix was heading north on Frog Pond Road and crashed half a mile north of Morris Mill Road.
VSP says the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the left side of the road, hit a fence and overturned.
The driver, Dwayne L. Maricle, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.