Advertisement

Virginia Public Access Project launches new interactive feature

Virginia Public Access Project
Virginia Public Access Project
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Public Access Project released a new interactive data visualization feature. It allows users to see what percentage of funding candidates throughout Virginia receive from small donors, businesses, and single interest groups.

“Voters can look at a candidate list and decide whether or not what that information means to them. So it’s allowing people to see for themselves, without the filter of the media or a campaign to just see actually where the money is flowing in Virginia,” Executive Director of the Virginia Public Access Project David Poole said.

This comes after the data for 2023 House of Delegates and Senate candidates were released.

“Transparency is important in Virginia, because we’re one of the handful of states with no limits. So if someone’s all in for a candidate, they can give a million dollars or however much they want. We’re in most states and the federal government, there’s limits to limit the amount of money people can give. So no, no single donor has an outsized influence. So in Virginia because there are no limits this disclosure really is important,” Poole said.

The project has current campaigns and an archive with 25 years of data.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Denise Marie Henthorne-Funk
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to locate missing person
Scott Simandl is charged with first degree murder.
Thursday shooting in Shenandoah leaves one man dead
Harmony Harvest Farm in Augusta County.
Booming and Blooming Business: Augusta County family opens their farm and new store to the community
HSUS Animal Rescue Team members and volunteers carry beagles into the organization’s care and...
Photos: 400-plus beagles removed from breeding facility in Virginia by Humane Society
Virginia Board removes barriers to obtain cosmetology license

Latest News

UVA Health updates on Monkeypox Vaccination efforts
UVA Health says there are more monkeypox cases than confirmed in Virginia
One trip to Frontline Model Kits and Hobbies may not be enough to see the entire selection.
Model kit shop in Staunton is largest in Virginia
This weekend military veterans were sailing through the sky at the 5th annual Heroes on the...
Heroes on the River brings adrenaline rush to veterans
Shenandoah Rec League baseball and softball teams make Little League World Series
Shenandoah Rec League baseball and softball teams make Little League World Series