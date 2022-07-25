Advertisement

WATCH: Security tackles angry Kid Rock fan on stage after last-minute concert cancellation

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, and others threw cups from the audience. (Source: Anne Haider)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (CNN) – Kid Rock fans in North Dakota had a violent reaction to the cancellation of his concert Friday night.

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, while others threw cups from the audience.

Promoters at the North Dakota State Fair canceled the show due to the danger posed by high winds. The state fair’s general manager says that the band’s speakers and monitors were swaying in the wind.

Kid Rock tweeted, “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

State fair officials said ticketholders would get full refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Simandl is charged with first degree murder.
Thursday shooting in Shenandoah leaves one man dead
Denise Marie Henthorne-Funk
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to locate missing person
HSUS Animal Rescue Team members and volunteers carry beagles into the organization’s care and...
Photos: 400-plus beagles removed from breeding facility in Virginia by Humane Society
Shenandoah Rec League baseball and softball teams make Little League World Series
Shenandoah Rec League baseball and softball teams make Babe Ruth World Series
Harmony Harvest Farm in Augusta County.
Booming and Blooming Business: Augusta County family opens their farm and new store to the community

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’
Caught on camera: a man had a close encounter with a black bear in Jupiter, Florida.
CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Man comes face to face with black bear
Rides are almost assembled, and crews are ready for the fair.
Augusta County Fair set to run July 26-30
Defense Attorney Bryan Bowen, left, talks with prosecutor Dan Meyer in Franklin County court in...
Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion