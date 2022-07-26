Advertisement

988 Suicide and Crisis line is the first step in building better mental health crisis response

The new mental health emergency number, 988, was launched earlier this month.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The new mental health emergency number, 988, was launched earlier this month.

If you’re experiencing a mental health emergency, you can dial that instead of the former 10-digit number. Health professionals said the goal of the new number is for it to be easier to remember and share in times of need.

“The goal should be everybody has a person to talk to, whether that’s before the crisis happens or during the crisis,” said Bruce Blair with Mental Health America of Augusta.

People who use the hotline will connect with professionals trained to respond to people in need. Blair said this transition is one part of a longer process.

“It’s the same platform that was being used for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, but it’s the first step in kind of transforming the way we respond to crisis,” said Blair.

988 is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, and users are able to call or text the number. The old number, 1-800-273-8255, remains active for anyone experiencing emotional distress.

Since the 988 Suicide and Crisis Line’s launch, many areas are reporting high call volume. In 2021, the lifeline received 3.6 million calls and texts, and that number is expected to double now.

Blair said mental health crisis response continues to be a work in progress.

“It’s going to take government organizations, community organizations coming together and saying ‘how do we truly build the best crisis response system for our locality?’” he said.

Most calls in the commonwealth will go to Arlington, where responders will assist with local resources. To learn more about the lifeline, click here.

