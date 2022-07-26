Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and Control.

The dogs and puppies arrived Tuesday morning, getting intake baths and vaccines.

Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and Control. (RACC)

In a video posted to RACC’s Facebook page, small puppies could be seen getting cleaned up and cared for by staff.

RACC said it would take weeks before any of the dogs or puppies from the facility would be cleared for adoption. Many of the puppies will spend time in foster homes before adoption.

The Humane Society of the United States is working to place 4,000 beagles from the facility with other rescues around the country.

According to court documents, inspectors allege nursing mother beagles at the facility were denied food. The food that they did receive contained maggots, mold, and feces.

In addition, beagles there were allegedly killed instead of receiving veterinary treatment for even minor issues. Plus, 25 beagle puppies died from cold exposure during the winter months.

RACC says they will soon need fosters for these beagles, specifically homes for a mom and a litter. Fosters can email Robin.young@rva.gov.

