Gov. Youngkin donates second-quarter salary to Va. veterans foundation

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. (FILE)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he will donate his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation.

VVSF is an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the state.

“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” Youngkin said in a press release.

“I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) because of their important mission to support Virginia’s veterans’ programs. My administration goes to work every day to reimagine the way the Commonwealth provides Veterans benefits, eliminate red tape that hinders our veterans and has exempted the first 40,000 of veteran retirement pay from unnecessary taxes. Now, Suzanne and I would like to show our support and gratitude for those who have fought to keep our Commonwealth and nation safe,” he said.

Gov. Youngkin fulfilled his pledge to donate his gubernatorial salary back to organizations and the people of Virginia.

