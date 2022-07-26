Hopeful lottery players flock to central Virginia convenience stores before Mega Millions drawing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crowds across central Virginia flocked to convenience stores Tuesday in hopes of getting lucky ahead of the massive Mega Millions drawing. The big jackpot is now up to $830 million.

“You can’t win if you don’t play,” Marcio Johnson said.

“I’ve got a winning ticket right here,” Tarus Harding said. “Stop playing around!”

This is the third highest Mega Millions prize in history. The cash option sits at about $488 million.

Whoever claims the top prize better be prepared for a significant tax bill of approximately $122 million in federal taxes and $20 million in state taxes. You also could have to pay again once you file your 2022 taxes.

Many folks swarmed the nearest convenience stores hoping to win the big jackpot.

“It’s a lot of profit,” 7-Eleven Manager Hemil Patel said. “It will be very busy tonight.”

The 7-Eleven on Iron Bridge Road in North Chesterfield has proven to be a “lucky store.”

“He’s been telling me people have been winning left and right here at this store, so I’m gonna keep hitting this 7-Eleven,” Mega Millions ticket buyer Doug Ogle said.

“Last drawing, the store sold a 10 thousand dollar ticket from here,” Patel said.

“I’d even be happy with that! A little ten thousand or 20 thousand, whatever,” Ogle said.

The staff is preparing for the crowds to come in by nightfall.

“It happened last Friday when the last drawing happened, so I’m very sure it will be more traffic because people will buy more compared to [the] last one since it’s increased $200 million more now,” Patel said.

Many potential winners are feeling lucky and dreaming up future plans.

“This would be awesome, it really would,” Harding said.

“I think I’d retire to a nice fancy place, and no working, just taking it easy,” Ogle said.

Are the odds in your favor? Well, not exactly.

The chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of making your two bucks back is 1 in 37.

“Been seeing a lot of twos and nines everywhere I’ve been working and everything I’ve been doing, so hopefully they pay off for me tonight,” Ogle said.

“See you tomorrow when I’m a multi-millionaire,” another customer said.

