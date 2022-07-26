HPD investigating firearm altercation, one injured

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police are investigating after a firearm altercation left one person injured on Monday night near College Avenue and Greystone Street.

According to HPD, one person is detained and they believe it is an isolated incident. There is no believed threat in the area. Another individual involved in the incident is currently cooperating with the investigation.

One victim was transported to Sentara RMH, then to UVA Medical Center.

Harrisonburg Criminal Investigation Divison is on the scene. It is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is currently conducting an investigation in the area of Greystone Street following an incident resulting in one individual being transported to UVA with a gunshot wound. There is no threat to the area public at this time. — Harrisonburg VA (@HarrisonburgVA) July 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.