HPD investigating firearm altercation, one injured
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police are investigating after a firearm altercation left one person injured on Monday night near College Avenue and Greystone Street.
According to HPD, one person is detained and they believe it is an isolated incident. There is no believed threat in the area. Another individual involved in the incident is currently cooperating with the investigation.
One victim was transported to Sentara RMH, then to UVA Medical Center.
Harrisonburg Criminal Investigation Divison is on the scene. It is an active investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.
