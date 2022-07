HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days are underway in New Orleans.

James Madison and teams from the East Division are meeting with media members on Tuesday. West Division teams will take part in SBC Football Media Days on Wednesday.

Tune to WHSV News at 5, 6, 10, & 11 for reports from New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.