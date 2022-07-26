Lawmakers speak on proposed W.Va. abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. state legislators on both sides of the aisle on Tuesday said they expect an abortion ban to eventually become law in the state. The version currently making its way through the House of Delegates includes exceptions for a non-viable fetus, ectopic pregnancy and medical emergencies.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice previously called on lawmakers to “modernize” the state’s ban on abortion, which was adopted before the initial 1976 Roe V. Wade Supreme Court ruling, and was never repealed.

“We don’t need, in any way, to think of anything other than doing what’s right for the unborn,” said Justice.

Democrats in the statehouse said the new version doesn’t look so new to them.

“It has not been modernized,” said Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier County. “It’s basically what we’ve had on the books since the 1800s.

Baldwin conceded his party is running out of options to stop the passage of an abortion ban, and added “We have been working around the clock this week, coming up with amendments to make it more reasonable.”

For Republican Sen. Jack Woodrum of Summers County however, he said he’d like to see a bill with no added exceptions make it to the senate.

“I think it’s going to pass regardless,” said Woodrum. “It’s just a matter of the language in the bill.”

Lawmakers are set to hear from West Virginians in a public hearing on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.