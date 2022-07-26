New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley.

The Virginia Scenic Railway is launching, and passengers will depart from Staunton. The new excursion is owned and operated by the Buckingham Branch Railroad.

“The Virginia Scenic Railway is a brand-new tourist rail experience in Virginia,” said Buckingham Branch Railroad President, Steve Powell. “We think this is going to bring a lot of people in from other states, but also a lot of people from VA.”

When you climb aboard the train, you’ll be treated to a meal and a different view of the Valley.

“A lot of times, you’re going through the mountains, but you may be going on the interstate, or you may be going through the highways, and you see a lot of different things. When you’re riding on the railroad tracks, it’s a perspective you don’t get any other way,” said Powell.

The Virginia Scenic Railway offers two rides. The Allegheny Special heads toward Goshen, observing farmland and distant mountain views. The other, the Blue Ridge Flyer, heads toward Ivy, taking passengers through the Blue Ridge Tunnel. Both trips are three hours long, and tickets cost $110.

Powell said this offering will be unique to Staunton.

“Right now, if there’s somebody who wants to ride a passenger excursion, they’re going to have to go to West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, but there’s nowhere in Virginia you can go on a regularly scheduled passenger excursion,” he said.

Powell said this is only the beginning of what’s to come.

“We do have plans on adding cars, maybe even adding different routes in the future,” he said.

You can learn more about the trips or get tickets on their website.

