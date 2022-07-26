Advertisement

UVA Health studies suggest chronic kidney patients eat less fruits, vegetables

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent study from UVA Health suggests that people with chronic kidney disease are less likely to eat fruits and vegetables.

“People with kidney disease sometimes have problems with controlling potassium, so some of the classic advice given to people with kidney disease is to reduce their potassium intake,” Doctor Julia Scialla said.

Many fruits and vegetables are high in potassium.

The UVA research team recommends more studies to understand the connection between kidney disease and the consumption of fruits and vegetables.

