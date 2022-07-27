Advertisement

Caught on camera: Woman steals puppy from pet store

There are concerns the puppy won’t survive because she is so young and needs special care. (WPBF, SUSAN MINIX, CNN)
By WPBF Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WPBF) - A pet shop owner in Florida is asking the public to help identify a woman who stole a puppy from her store in a theft caught on surveillance video.

Susan Minix is the owner of West Kisses Pet Company, a pet store in Lake Worth. She got a call from her employees last Saturday that a 9-week-old Peketese, or Pekingese-Maltese mix, puppy was stolen from the store.

“I was crying. I was so upset. We really, really love our puppies,” Minix said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect going back and forth in the store’s playpen area for about 20 minutes before taking the puppy with her a little after 4 p.m.

“She was playing with the puppy here in this area, and she then was out of the area, was told by a staff person to put the puppy back in the playpen, which she didn’t. She put the puppy underneath her jacket and walked out the door,” Minix said.

Staff members are concerned the puppy won’t survive because she is so young and needs special care.

“If they don’t eat, if they get stressed out, which, of course, a situation like this is going to stress the dog out, then if they don’t eat, they can have hypoglycemia. They can actually go into shock and die from that,” Minix said.

The puppy has been microchipped, and animal control, as well as all veterinarians in a 15-mile radius, are aware of the situation.

“Please bring our baby back. It’s a baby dog, and it needs special care. We want to be able to take care of it. We want to know that it’s safe,” Minix said.

To prevent something like this happening again, Minix says she will be putting enclosed Plexiglas in the playpen area and having anyone who would like to look at the puppies show their driver’s license.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

