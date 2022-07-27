Advertisement

At least 11 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies from one end of the state to the other are now investigation a rash of bomb threats aimed at college campus in Alabama.

These include Auburn University’s main campus, as well as Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery. Several other college campuses in north, central and south Alabama have also been targeted, but many have already been cleared after investigations.

Auburn University issued a campus alert indicating a report of a bomb threat at the Nursing Building, but police have since given an all clear. Trenholm State ordered the closure of its Air Base Campus after getting a bomb threat.

Auburn and Trenholm State are among 11 colleges in the state that have been threatened so far.

In south Alabama’s Wiregrass, WTVY reported on some of the first publicly announced evacuations, including at Enterprise State, Lurleen B. Wallace, and Wallace Community Colleges.

In the Mobile area, the University of South Alabama confirmed to WALA Fox 10 that it evacuated its Health Sciences building after a bomb threat.

In the Birmingham area, officials confirmed to WBRC Fox 6 that Shelton State and Jeff State Jefferson Campus were targeted.

In the Huntsville area, WAFF 48 reported the University of Alabama Huntsville’s evacuation of at least three of its buildings, as well as Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Ebony Horton, a spokesperson for the Alabama Community College System, or ACCS, issued this statement:

Investigations are underway but no motive or suspects have been identified.

