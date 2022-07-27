National Night Out in the Shenandoah Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - National Night Out is an annual event where police and fire departments across the country bring out the community for a night of fun.

For almost 40 years, the event is celebrated on the first Tuesday in August. This year, that is Tuesday, August 5. There are 118 cities and towns that participate throughout Virginia.

Timberville will host their event from 5-7 p.m. at the American Legion Park. Dayton’s National Night Out will run 6-8 p.m. The Town of Stanley is also participating from 6:30-9:00 p.m.

“Most of the time when you interact with police officers, it tends to be in a negative situation. It gives a more positive experience with the officers where families can talk to them and it is a positive experience for them,” Cecilia Valdez with the Town of Timberville explained.

According to a press release from Dayton officials, their event will have Scotty’s Italian Ice, an inflatable obstacle course and a donut eating competition. There is also a chance the mayor and other officials will be in a dunk tank.

Stanley Town Manager, Terry Pettit, said there will be swimming, free hot dogs and drinks, bouncy houses and fire and rescue equipment.

The events are free and everyone is welcome to come out.

