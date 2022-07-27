Problems with Virginia Rental Relief program has some Valley tenants facing eviction

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More people in the Valley and around Virginia are facing the threat of eviction due to issues with the state’s rental relief program.

Tenants and their landlords in Virginia have been able to apply for rental assistance from the State Department of Housing and Community Development through the online Gov2Go program, but now some tenants in the Valley are having big problems with it.

“I’m going to have to choose between paying other bills and paying rent because I can’t even reapply,” said Rachel H., a tenant in Harrisonburg who applied for rental assistance.

The Virginia Rent Relief Program was created during the pandemic to ensure housing security and closed to new applicants in May. However, many people still haven’t heard back on applications submitted months ago.

“I reapplied on April 1 and as of now, on August 1, it will be four months with no decision other than accepting my application,” said Rachel H.

Rachel said she needs rent relief in order to be able to pay her rent, as she is unable to work because of an auto-immune disease. She said that she’s talked to many people in her apartment complex who have been trying to apply for rental assistance.

Applicants who apply to the program have to be below a certain level of income and rental rate to be eligible. Applicants are supposed to hear back within 45 days, but many like Rachel, who are eligible, often aren’t getting help in time.

“Numerous people are being evicted and it’s due to simple mistakes such as a period being put somewhere that it wasn’t supposed to be put,” said Rachel.

Blue Ridge Legal Services in Harrisonburg provides free legal assistance to people facing eviction. They said that problems with the rent relief program are part of the majority of eviction cases they’re seeing.

“When the process takes several months, the landlords get frustrated and they terminate leases because they think the tenant can’t pay, they’re not going to be able to pay, they’re never gonna get their money. Once the lease is terminated, there’s really nothing we can do to keep someone in their apartment or rental house,” said Elizabeth Coltrane, an attorney at Blue Ridge Legal Services who specializes in housing law.

Blue Ridge Legal Services works with housing navigators, who help people work through these kinds of issues. However, as the program nears its end, the backlogs seem to be increasing.

“Our housing navigators are done at the end of this month, so the resources are kind of going away. I haven’t heard that they’re out of money. I think they have money left, but I’ve noticed that as we get closer to the end of the program, the slower the approvals are coming,” said Coltrane.

Landlords and tenants alike have struggled to get in touch with those running the program at the Department of Housing and Community Development to be able to fix the issues.

“We’re just being told it’s under extended review. I will send an email to the people that are reviewing it; ‘you’ll hear back in a few days.’ You never hear back, I have not heard back one time,” said Rachel H.

An anonymous landlord told WHSV on Wednesday that a number of his tenants are dealing with the same kinds of issues with the program, and he has had no luck getting in touch with the department to work through the problems.

“This is a huge problem all around the state and nothing is being done about it. No one is giving us answers,” said Rachel.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office handles evictions in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area. It says there has been no increase in evictions over the last few months, but with the program ending that could change.

According to Blue Ridge Legal Services, there were 100 unlawful detainer hearings scheduled in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court between June 21 and July 11, and 170 were/are scheduled from July 12 to August 5. These hearings begin the eviction process.

WHSV reached out to multiple people in the Department of Housing and Community Development for comment on Tuesday and Wednesday but did not hear back.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.