Advertisement

Rep. Spanberger discusses efforts to lower prescription drug costs

(FILE)
(FILE)(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger is taking part in discussions to lower the costs of prescription drugs.

Rep. Spanberger joined AARP’s state director Wednesday, July 27, to talk about a bill currently in the Senate. The proposed legislation would give Medicare the power to negotiate prices with drug companies.

“These reforms would drive costs down for Virginia seniors, but they would also save the federal government billions of dollars. I’m going to repeat, billions with a ‘B’ over the next 10 years,” Spanberger said.

Wednesday’s discussion was hosted by Invest in America.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Some residents of a Shenandoah County private community are upset after a neighbor removed 24...
Shenandoah County neighbors upset over removal of mailboxes
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County leaves one man dead
Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
According to HPD, one person is detained and they believe it is an isolated incident.
HPD investigating firearm altercation, one injured
It’s been nearly a year and a half since the disappearance of Cassie Sheetz and her family is...
Family of Cassie Sheetz still looking for closure 16 months after her disappearance

Latest News

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
National Night Out in the Shenandoah Valley
(Kevin Wolf/AP Images for HSUS)
CASPCA searching for foster families for rescued beagles
The burglary occurred early on July 24, 2022, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2823 W Main...
Waynesboro Police investigating alleged burglary at CVS Pharmacy