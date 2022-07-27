Sen. Warner discusses CHIPS+

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner is urging the House to pass the CHIPS+ legislation, which aims to increase production of semiconductors in the country.

Sen. Warner is one of the original authors of the bill, which passed the Senate 64-33 Wednesday, July 27.

The legislation was created to help alleviate the chip shortage, create competition with China, and increase research & development.

“That’s important in terms of national security, as I think I’ve laid out, it’s important in terms of American jobs,” the senator from Virginia said. “Each one of these chip manufacturing facilities will create 1,000s of jobs.”

Production of semiconductors in the U.S. had gone down in recent years, in part due to supply chain issues.

