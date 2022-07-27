Advertisement

Sen. Warner discusses CHIPS+

Mark Warner
Mark Warner
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner is urging the House to pass the CHIPS+ legislation, which aims to increase production of semiconductors in the country.

Sen. Warner is one of the original authors of the bill, which passed the Senate 64-33 Wednesday, July 27.

The legislation was created to help alleviate the chip shortage, create competition with China, and increase research & development.

“That’s important in terms of national security, as I think I’ve laid out, it’s important in terms of American jobs,” the senator from Virginia said. “Each one of these chip manufacturing facilities will create 1,000s of jobs.”

Production of semiconductors in the U.S. had gone down in recent years, in part due to supply chain issues.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Some residents of a Shenandoah County private community are upset after a neighbor removed 24...
Shenandoah County neighbors upset over removal of mailboxes
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County leaves one man dead
Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
According to HPD, one person is detained and they believe it is an isolated incident.
HPD investigating firearm altercation, one injured
It’s been nearly a year and a half since the disappearance of Cassie Sheetz and her family is...
Family of Cassie Sheetz still looking for closure 16 months after her disappearance

Latest News

Augusta Health sign
Community health needs: access to care, mental health, nutrition and physical activity, diabetes
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)
UVA Health researchers discover new cancer gene
** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
Home foreclosures, evictions on the rise in central Virginia