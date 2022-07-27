SHD’s new hangar project gets off the ground

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport broke ground on a major project on Wednesday.

The airport will be constructing two new hangar in the SHD Aviation Tech Park.

“We’re building two 14,000 square-foot corporate open span hangars which will house corporate and general aviation type aircraft. Each building will have a little bit of finish space on each end to incorporate office space, conference rooms and that type of thing,” said Lisa Botkin, Executive Director of SHD.

The project has been in the works for decades and is now finally off the ground. The new hangars will have higher doors than SHD’s existing hangars allowing the airport to house larger aircraft and will open the door for a variety of opportunities.

“We’re getting ready to open up that whole Aviation Tech Park area and the ability to house research and development opportunities, other business opportunities for the newer platforms coming out, or just build additional corporate hangar space,” said Botkin.

SHD anticipates that the hangars will be complete and online within a year. It hopes to have them done around July 1, 2023.

