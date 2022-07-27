Advertisement

SHD’s new hangar project gets off the ground

The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport broke ground on a major project on Wednesday. The...
The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport broke ground on a major project on Wednesday. The airport will be constructing two new hangers in the SHD Aviation Tech Park.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport broke ground on a major project on Wednesday.

The airport will be constructing two new hangar in the SHD Aviation Tech Park.

“We’re building two 14,000 square-foot corporate open span hangars which will house corporate and general aviation type aircraft. Each building will have a little bit of finish space on each end to incorporate office space, conference rooms and that type of thing,” said Lisa Botkin, Executive Director of SHD.

The project has been in the works for decades and is now finally off the ground. The new hangars will have higher doors than SHD’s existing hangars allowing the airport to house larger aircraft and will open the door for a variety of opportunities.

“We’re getting ready to open up that whole Aviation Tech Park area and the ability to house research and development opportunities, other business opportunities for the newer platforms coming out, or just build additional corporate hangar space,” said Botkin.

SHD anticipates that the hangars will be complete and online within a year. It hopes to have them done around July 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents of a Shenandoah County private community are upset after a neighbor removed 24...
Shenandoah County neighbors upset over removal of mailboxes
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County leaves one man dead
Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
According to HPD, one person is detained and they believe it is an isolated incident.
HPD investigating firearm altercation, one injured
It’s been nearly a year and a half since the disappearance of Cassie Sheetz and her family is...
Family of Cassie Sheetz still looking for closure 16 months after her disappearance

Latest News

Tenants and their landlords in Virginia have been able to apply for rental assistance from the...
Problems with Virginia Rental Relief program has some Valley tenants facing eviction
Waynesboro Police investigating alleged burglary at CVS Pharmacy
Waynesboro Police investigating alleged burglary at CVS Pharmacy
Community health needs: access to care, mental health, nutrition and physical activity, diabetes
Community health needs: access to care, mental health, nutrition and physical activity, diabetes
Problems with Virginia Rental Relief program has some valley tenants facing evicition
Problems with Virginia Rental Relief program has some valley tenants facing evicition