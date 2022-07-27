Valley law enforcement prepares for annual National Night Out

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Bringing the community together.

National Night Out is a country-wide effort to connect communities with law enforcement agencies and first responders.

“The point of National Night Out is to build relationships with your community,” Chief Justin Trout of the Dayton Police Department said.

On August 2, police departments around the Valley will be partaking in their own planned events for National Night Out.

In Dayton, this will be the second year they hold this event according to Chief Trout and he’s hoping it will be even bigger than last year. Dayton police will have obstacle courses for the kids and a dunk tank for town officials.

“We have things such as a cookout, hamburgers hotdogs, Scottys Italian Ice is coming out again this year,” Chief Trout said. “We’ve got a dunk tank, the Mayor loves the dunk tank so we had to have another dunk tank.”

The biggest hit from last year is back, the donut eating contest with Dayton police.

“People seem to think that donuts and police all go together, so we do the donut eating contest which is a lot of fun,” Chief Trout said.

Chief Trout said this isn’t only a bonding event for the community and the police department, but also with each other.

”We want the community to know that we’re here for them. We want to get to know them on a personal level and it also helps the community know your neighbor so that’s what it’s for. Just building relationships within the community, with police officers and the people that they serve,” Chief trout said.

Many other localities around the Valley are having National Night Out events as well.

The Bridgewater Police Department will be at Smiley’s Ice Cream from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Harrisonburg Police Department will be having a convoy through the city making multiple stops along the way to meet with community members.

In Strasburg, the police department will be at Strasburg Town Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug 2.

Timberville Police and volunteer fire department will be at American Legion Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

