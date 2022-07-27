Waynesboro Police investigating alleged burglary at CVS Pharmacy

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying multiple suspects involved in an alleged burglary.

The burglary occurred early on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2823 W Main Street, Waynesboro, VA.

Waynesboro Police Department officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy on W Main Street shortly after 2:00 a.m. and discovered that the store was burglarized. The preliminary investigation determined two males entered the CVS Pharmacy but were halted by the alarm.

Upon reviewing video surveillance, it was discovered that three men were involved; all three had entered the store during regular operating hours on July 23, 2022, and had tampered with the security system while in the business.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact Sergeant Chris Cross with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

The burglary occurred early on July 24, 2022, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2823 W Main Street, Waynesboro, VA. (WHSV)

The burglary occurred early on July 24, 2022, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2823 W Main Street, Waynesboro, VA. (WHSV)

The burglary occurred early on July 24, 2022, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2823 W Main Street, Waynesboro, VA. (WHSV)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.