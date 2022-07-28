7-foot alligator removed from Georgia daycare

A daycare in Georgia had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning – a 7-foot alligator! (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A daycare in Georgia had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning – a 7-foot alligator!

Workers at Angels Child Care and Enrichment Center in Savannah found the alligator lying underneath a chair by the front door of the building.

Fortunately, all the kids at the daycare were inside at the time, and no one was injured.

“For the babies, it was very exciting,” daycare worker Katrina Bostick said. “It was like, ‘OK, we have our own personal zoo.’”

Savannah police called local alligator trapper Jack Douglas, known as “Trapper Jack,” to help remove the animal.

Douglas said the neighborhood is surrounded by a lot of wetland, but the weather has been dry recently.

“They move from pond to pond looking for water and they end up in places like this,” Douglas said.

Douglas was able to safely trap and relocate the alligator.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

