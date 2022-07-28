Advertisement

Black family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination

A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million in federal court over claims of racial discrimination.

They say multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other Black girls apparently being snubbed by a costumed employee during a parade at the park.

A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place. (Source: @__JODIII__/INSTAGRAM/WPVI/CNN)

Sesame Place apologized in a statement and promised more training for its employees after the video went viral earlier this month.

The park is in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents of a Shenandoah County private community are upset after a neighbor removed 24...
Shenandoah County neighbors upset over removal of mailboxes
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County leaves one man dead
Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
According to HPD, one person is detained and they believe it is an isolated incident.
HPD investigating firearm altercation, one injured
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Highland Park parade shooting suspect indicted for murder, attempted murder

Latest News

Map of improvements
More improvements coming to I-81
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin, Schumer report abrupt deal on health, energy, taxes
FILE PHOTO - Whether Pelosi stays or goes will be a defining foreign policy and human rights...
Pelosi to Taiwan would be career capstone, despite warnings
Jalen Askari, 7, right, plugs his nose as he falls into the pool he is playing in with his...
Forecast: Scorching heat wave extended in Northwest