BRHD starts vaccinating against monkeypox

Monkeypox
Monkeypox
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Confirmed cases of monkeypox are rising in Virginia. The Blue Ridge Health District says it is rolling out the vaccine to help stop the spread.

BRHD is starting to vaccinate people on a case-by-case basis. This comes as the number of monkeypox cases hit 80 in the commonwealth Thursday, July 28.

“They have focused on those individuals who had a highest risk for infection or severe illness due to monkeypox. So individuals will need to screen in if they are at risk for this infection right now,” Jason Elliott with BRHD said. “The state is working with local health districts to make sure that the limited supply that we do have is distributed in a way that is most impactful and preventing the spread of monkey pox throughout the community.”

There are currently two types of vaccines, the majority available in Virginia is Jynneos.

“The distribution has focused on those individuals who are at highest risk for severe infection from monkeypox, or contracting and spreading the disease throughout our community,” Elliott said.

Slowing down the transmission of the disease is key.

“Since the spreads from person-to-person, we are recommending that people call ahead before they visit their primary care provider, their local health departments, or even the emergency room,” Elliott said.

BRHD recommends calling the monkeypox hotline to see if you qualify for a vaccine.

“Calling the health department may not necessarily mean access to a vaccine at this time, because we do have a limited supply. So we’re more than happy to answer questions. Right now we’re going to keep on working to make sure that the vaccine supply increases and that it’s availability does the same,” Elliott said.

The Blue Ridge Health District expects to receive more doses in the near future, but does not have an exact timeline.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Highland Park parade shooting suspect indicted for murder, attempted murder
The burglary occurred early on July 24, 2022, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2823 W Main...
Waynesboro Police investigating alleged burglary at CVS Pharmacy
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County leaves one man dead
Tenants and their landlords in Virginia have been able to apply for rental assistance from the...
Problems with Virginia Rental Relief program has some Valley tenants facing eviction

Latest News

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center
SVASC continues search for supervising vet, beings Shelter Spruce Up series
stock
Poll: Healthcare workforce shortages are rising
A new statewide poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs...
Poll: Virginians disapprove of Biden but satisfied with status of state’s abortion laws
Rainelle community comes together to repair flood damage
Rainelle community comes together to repair flood damage