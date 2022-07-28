Church World Service partners with Sentara to increase access to healthcare jobs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Church World Service (CWS) Harrisonburg, with the help of Sentara, will help immigrants and refugees access the resources and education needed to progress in healthcare careers and obtain higher skilled jobs, CWS Harrisonburg said in a press release.

With a grant of $200,000, they can ensure that over the next two years, new neighbors can achieve their careers goals as they settle into the Shenandoah Valley.

“This grant will allow refugees and immigrants in Harrisonburg either continue their career in healthcare or start their journey in becoming a healthcare professional,” CWS Virginia director Susannah Lepley said in a press release. “We would like to thank Sentara for funding this program to help further our goal of self-sufficiency and autonomy for our new neighbors.”

The Healthcare Career Pathways program will expand the resources CWS can offer to clients in Harrisonburg.

This program will connect people to ESOL classes and offer support as they learn English, progression into obtaining a GED/High school diploma, and prepare for the first step of college classes to put their feet into the healthcare career field.

This program is also enabling easier access to initial entry level positions within the hospital system, such as in dining or custodial services.

CWS Harrisonburg, with the help of local individuals, organizations, and faith groups, empowers new neighbors as they rebuild their lives in safety and security.

Sentara is an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system with more than 29,000 employees (including 1,375 physicians and advanced practice providers), 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves over 900,000 members.

