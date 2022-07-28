Advertisement

HCHC to host its annual Children’s Health Day

HCHC sign
HCHC sign(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Healthy Community Health Centers (HCHC) will host its annual Children’s Health Day Saturday, August 13, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at HCHC Stone Port, located at 1380 Little Sorrell Drive.

HCHC said in a press release the event is free and filled with health education and interactive activities including games, face painting, the Gus Bus and “touch-a-truck” with Rockingham County Sheriff and Harrisonburg Fire Department.

Children attending the event will receive a free backpack with school supplies and a dental care kit sponsored by Anthem HealthKeepers. Over 150 bags will be available.

Children’s Health Day is HCHC’s culminating event to celebrate National Health Center Week, which raises awareness nationwide about the mission and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers and the dedicated staff who bring health care to the medically underserved.

This year’s national theme focuses on how health centers across the county are “The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”

This year’s NHCW theme will highlight how health centers are at the forefront of a nationwide shift in addressing environmental and social factors as an integral part of primary care, reaching beyond the walls of conventional medicine to address the factors that may cause sickness, such as lack of nutrition, mental illness, homelessness and substance use disorders. Community Health Centers’ success in managing chronic disease in medically vulnerable communities has helped reduce health care costs for American taxpayers. To learn more and view a listing of events, please visit www.healthcenterweek.org.

