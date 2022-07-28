Humid with more storms

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun for the afternoon with scattered showers and an isolated storm. Rain will not be widespread, not everyone gets rain but an isolated strong storm is still possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s, dropping into the 70s with rain. Breezy at times. Heavy rain in any shower or storm.

Only an isolated shower or storm this evening, many stay dry. Evening temperatures slowly dropping into the 70s but still feeling humid at times. Still very warm with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some spotty showers in the morning can work to limit the severe threat. Warm and humid but highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezy at times. The next front approaches the area and crosses during the day, bringing scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. An isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds and hail the main threats, especially if we have more breaks in the clouds and some sunshine. Most storms taper off before 7 pm with isolated activity through sunset. A warm but more comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy overnight with dropping humidity. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A much more comfortable start in the 60s with more clouds than sun. A beautiful day with intervals of clouds and sunshine. A break in the humidity for the day. Warm with lower humidity for the day and highs in the low to mid 80s. A warm and beautiful evening with temperatures into the 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and warm, rising into the 70s. Humidity increases throughout the day but highs will only be in the upper 70s to around 80. The front that passed through our area Friday will make a return and approach us from the south, bringing scattered showers late in the day. If the front is moving slower and to the south, any rain would be very isolated and we would have lower humidity longer. The front will continue to move north and either approach or pass our area Sunday night, bringing cloudy skies and scattered showers for the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning and mild with temperatures rising into the 70s. The front will move away from our area by early in the day. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Evening temperatures in the 70s as showers and storms taper off. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the day and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon with a few clouds. Very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.