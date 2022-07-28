More improvements coming to I-81

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Department of Transportation-Staunton held a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss upgrades for Interstate 81 through Weyers Cave.

Improve 81 plans to add a truck climbing lane between Exits 221 and 225 and the Naked Creek Bridge. This will widen the interstate from two lanes to three lanes in both directions.

“With this additional lane, it will require that the heavy truck traffic that is moving slower stays in the right and middle lane so that the traffic that is going the posted speed limit can go on the outside lane, around that traffic, and keep the traffic flowing,” Jennifer Hoover, the Project Manager said.

The shoulder will remain where it is. Instead, the new lane will fill space in the median.

The second part of this program will extend the acceleration and deceleration lanes on Exit 235.

This extra space will bring the lanes to federal guidelines and give drivers entering the interstate more time to speed up before merging onto it and drivers leaving the interstate more time to slow down.

According to Hoover, the southbound acceleration lane will not be extended as it already meets federal guidelines.

“We anticipate that this project will keep traffic flowing, reduce crashes, and improve the congestion that happens,” Hoover said.

She said the project will cost over $127 million. The construction advertisement is planned to start in late 2024 and be completed in the spring of 2028.

For more on Improve 81, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.