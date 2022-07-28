Advertisement

More improvements coming to I-81

Map of improvements
Map of improvements(WHSV)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Department of Transportation-Staunton held a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss upgrades for Interstate 81 through Weyers Cave.

Improve 81 plans to add a truck climbing lane between Exits 221 and 225 and the Naked Creek Bridge. This will widen the interstate from two lanes to three lanes in both directions.

“With this additional lane, it will require that the heavy truck traffic that is moving slower stays in the right and middle lane so that the traffic that is going the posted speed limit can go on the outside lane, around that traffic, and keep the traffic flowing,” Jennifer Hoover, the Project Manager said.

The shoulder will remain where it is. Instead, the new lane will fill space in the median.

The second part of this program will extend the acceleration and deceleration lanes on Exit 235.

This extra space will bring the lanes to federal guidelines and give drivers entering the interstate more time to speed up before merging onto it and drivers leaving the interstate more time to slow down.

According to Hoover, the southbound acceleration lane will not be extended as it already meets federal guidelines.

“We anticipate that this project will keep traffic flowing, reduce crashes, and improve the congestion that happens,” Hoover said.

She said the project will cost over $127 million. The construction advertisement is planned to start in late 2024 and be completed in the spring of 2028.

For more on Improve 81, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents of a Shenandoah County private community are upset after a neighbor removed 24...
Shenandoah County neighbors upset over removal of mailboxes
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County leaves one man dead
Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
According to HPD, one person is detained and they believe it is an isolated incident.
HPD investigating firearm altercation, one injured
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Highland Park parade shooting suspect indicted for murder, attempted murder

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin, Schumer report abrupt deal on health, energy, taxes
Sun Belt Football Media Days - Day Two (6 p.m. Sports Report)
Sun Belt Football Media Days - Day Two (6 p.m. Sports Report)
Sun Belt Football Media Days - Day Two (6 p.m. Report)
Sun Belt Football Media Days - Day Two (6 p.m. Report)
Sun Belt Football Media Days - Day Two (5 p.m. Report)
Sun Belt Football Media Days - Day Two (5 p.m. Report)