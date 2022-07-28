Poll: Virginians disapprove of Biden but satisfied with status of state’s abortion laws

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new statewide poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University shows that Virginians disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job but are satisfied with the status of the state’s abortion laws.

According to the poll, 4 in 10 Virginians approve of the way Biden is handling his job. However, there is a big split along party lines, with 79 percent of Democrats approving of his job, 35 percent of Independents and only 6 percent of Republicans.

Regarding abortion laws, the poll found that half of the Virginians in the state believe the “abortion laws are reasonable and should not be altered, while 25% said they are too lenient and 18% said they are too strict.”

On the issue of guns, 43 percent of respondents said they support tightening restrictions, while 40% believe there needs to be an increased focus on mental health services to prevent mass shootings.

The poll sampled 813 adults living in Virginia.

