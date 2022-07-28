Rainelle community comes together to repair flood damage

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAINELLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Communities in Greenbrier County came together on Thursday after high flood waters threatened businesses, restaurants and homes.

Alfredo’s, a family-owned business in Rainelle, spent the day cleaning up after water ravaged the parking lot and made its way into the building.

“I see the flood water everywhere,” said employee Elsayed Elzaly. “We can’t go inside the store because the water like two feet. It’s not good for the business. We have stress because of this all, but we survive, and we are now open. We clean everything, and somebody, friends, of us help us out.”

Just down the road, people met to fix a washed-out driveway that left elderly homeowners stranded. Fred Shifflet says he worked until midnight on Wednesday before returning to finish the job early Thursday morning.

“When the water starts pouring, and it starts washing this mud down here, dirt don’t go back up that hill. Somebody’s gotta put it back. There’s mud to be moved. There’s rocks down here. The mailman’s gotta be able to get in.”

After the major flood of 2016 that destroyed multiple towns in Greenbrier County, the threat posed by rising water is always on the mind of the people in Rainelle.

“People get very, very weary and on guard with it,” Rainelle Mayor Robin Williams said of the flooding. “It’s a very real concern, but they do, like I said, they do look out for each other. Everyone kinda watches out for their neighbor’s home if they’re not there and just looking out for each other.”

The water levels may have gone down, but the work is far from over in Greenbrier County. Residents are pulling together, and neighbor is helping neighbor fix the damage. WVVA confirmed with the Division of Highways Thursday morning that Route 60, which runs through Greenbrier County, had been fully reopened to traffic.

