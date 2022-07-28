Rescued ENVIGO beagles arrive to CASPCA

Beagle from Envigo now at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Beagle from Envigo now at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is welcoming dozens of Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland County.

Staff members at CASPCA had already put the call out for people who would be interested in adopting or fostering these pups before they arrived early Thursday, July 28.

Executive Director of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Angie Gunter says these dogs have won the lottery.

Gunter says that when she heard that the Envigo Breeding Facility was shut down, she knew she wanted to help.

“There is a major demand for beagles right now,” Gunter said. “We’re so grateful to the community for wanting these beagles, and we’re so thrilled to be part of this life saving operation.”

The CASPCA has a partnership with Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, who helped bring the beagles to central Virginia.

“They already have a foster lined up. As we get these beagles, in the upcoming weeks we will be keeping them in foster homes first, so they won’t be made available for adoption right away,” said Gunter.

They need to be fostered first because of some of the trauma they faced at Envigo.

“We always take care of any veterinary needs that are necessary, and we want to evaluate their behavior as well,” said Gunter.

Gunter says there is already a waitlist for these pups, but the CASPCA should be receiving more soon.

“I will say that to start with we’re going to prioritize Charlottesville and Albemarle county residents, so it’ll be within this area first,” she said.

Gunter says the CASPCA has plenty of other dogs up for adoption and she encourages people looking for beagles, to consider adopting some of the other ones in the shelter. She says summer tends to be busier and more packed, so they need the community’s help.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Tenants and their landlords in Virginia have been able to apply for rental assistance from the...
Problems with Virginia Rental Relief program has some Valley tenants facing eviction
Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
The burglary occurred early on July 24, 2022, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2823 W Main...
Waynesboro Police investigating alleged burglary at CVS Pharmacy
Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro Police Department responds to shots fired
Map of improvements
More improvements coming to I-81

Latest News

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $27 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing...
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Over $27 Million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loans
A large housing development could be coming to Bridgewater. A developer is hoping to build 139...
139 Townhomes proposed in Bridgewater
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 29 through July 31
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 29 through July 31
Morning Weather Forecast July 29th
Morning Weather Forecast July 29th