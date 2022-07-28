Rockingham County towns secure funding for tourism projects

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Six towns in Rockingham County will soon be working on projects aimed at boosting tourism after the Board of Supervisors dished out funding Wednesday night.

The towns received $50,000 each to go toward various tourism projects.

“The funding actually came from our transient occupancy tax revenue, which has to be earmarked for tourism-related projects, and we had kind of gathered here at the county and said the best place to start was with our seven towns,” said Josh Gooden, Rockingham County Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator.

Mount Crawford will use its funding to go toward building a boat launch on the North River directly behind its town office.

“Theirs is probably the project that’s been in the works for the longest, and hopefully this funding helps solidify and move that project forward. It will definitely be a huge draw for outdoor recreation. Not just for Mount Crawford, but for that entire area of the county,” said Gooden.

Both Dayton and Grottoes plan to use the money to improve beautification and signage to draw more people to local hot spots.

“We’re planning to use our funding for some new wayfinding signs around town, and that’s going to involve two brand new gateway signs to welcome people into town on Route 42. There’s also going to be about 20 directional signs all around town guiding people to points of interest,” said Meggie Roche, Dayton’s Economic Development Coordinator.

Roche said that the project has been discussed for some time. She said without the additional funding from the county, the project would have had to be phased out over several years, now they hope to have the signs all installed by late fall.

Broadway and Timberville plan to use their funding to make upgrades to their town parks. Timberville plans to upgrade restrooms and other facilities at American Legion Park to be able to expand the events that can be held there.

Broadway will be installing permanent restrooms at Heritage Park.

“Having this part of the park completed with the permanent restrooms will create a great user and visitor experience here. We have a great picnic shelter, a really fun playground, a beautiful creek, and a wonderful walking trail, and this will just complement all the fantastic infrastructure we have here,” said Cari Orebaugh, Broadway’s Director of Marketing and Development.

The town hopes to have the restrooms installed by the end of the year. Orebaugh said having the restrooms will be a big help in the future.

“Looking even more forward with the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail, the southern terminus will begin here at Heritage Park, and so to have a great experience for the guests and residents that are using the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail, restrooms are definitely needed,” she said.

Elkton will use its funding to construct a downtown market pavilion for events and gatherings to help draw more people to its downtown area. The hope is that each project will help drive tourism for the entire county.

“You’re catering to a multitude of different types of visitors, and you might have ones that are coming to the area that want to experience outdoor recreation, and they may come and utilize Mount Crawford’s boat ramp, or you’ll have some that just want to go to a small event or festival in Elkton, Broadway, or Timberville,” said Gooden.

Bridgewater is the lone town in the county that has not yet submitted a proposal for the $50,000 in tourism funding.

