SVASC continues search for supervising vet, beings Shelter Spruce Up series

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center
Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center stakeholders met Thursday, July 28 for their monthly Owners’ Meeting.

Thursday’s meeting was also the first for the new director, Alidia Vane, and it was the first time the group met with Augusta County as the fiscal agent.

Vane provided a population update, saying they have space for a few dogs, but their cat room is almost full. They have just over 100 cages, and 94 of them are full.

One volunteer, Casey Eldridge, attended the meeting and said she’s doing what she can to lessen the burden.

“I have 10 fosters myself at home just trying to do what I can,” said Eldridge.

Vane also highlighted recent wins: the Center received a $30,000 check from Petco Love, which pays for their spaying and neutering. Friday, July 29 also begins a new event series for the shelter.

The Shelter Summer Spruce-Up begins at 9 a.m. on Fridays at SVASC, and it’s a chance for volunteers to get their hands dirty.

“The event came from my desire to bring those folks in and give them an easy way to get involved with the shelter. You don’t have to have a volunteer application on file with us, you don’t have to be in our system at all. You can just show up and help us out,” said Vane.

During the spruce-ups, they’ll do basic cleaning, as well as taking on some larger projects. Friday, she hopes to sort donations, de-clutter crates stored behind the shelter and maintain the garden.

Shelter advocates at the meeting also brought up an issue of concern: the lack of a supervising veterinarian. Eldridge said, since there’s not a vet there every day, they’ve dealt with some illness.

“Even though we’ve been observing changing gloves and washing up and all that kind of stuff, it’s still really easy with it just passing through the air for it to get passed around,” said Eldridge.

SVASC frequently works with transfer partners like Cat’s Cradle, and if a cat is sick, it creates a problem outside of the shelter.

“Cat’s Cradle has a lot of community programs that they offer, but if we’re taking money indirectly by having some of the cats that go over there that are sick, that limits what they can do for the community as well,” Eldridge said.

She said having a vet would allow them to prevent these illnesses and save on vet costs in the long run.

Vane and locality leaders said they continue to talk with local vets about filling that role.

