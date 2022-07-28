Waynesboro City Schools to host second Back to School Bash Sunday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro City Schools will host its second Back to School Bash on Sunday, July 31 from 1-6 p.m. at Kate Collins Middle School, school officials said in a press release.

Several staff volunteers were at WPS’s July 24 Back to School Bash event to support families. Submitted. (WPS)

According to the release, the first event was a success with the help of over 100 staff and community volunteers. Waynesboro Public Schools hosted over 400 participants.

School officials said the vision of the event is to remove barriers for students and families that make the start of a new school year stressful.

At Sunday’s event, students will have the opportunity to receive haircuts from local stylists, and there will be healthcare providers available to provide school physicals and immunizations.

Families will also be able to access forms to request assistance for school supplies and learn the particulars of having a student in school, like how to monitor grades, set up accounts and understand the school calendar.

Additionally, healthy fruits and vegetables, numerous community resources, and fun and games will be available for students of all ages.

During last week’s event, about 160 haircuts and styles were provided, approximately 35 students got sports physicals, and nearly 50 students had school vaccinations.

“The way our community rallied to support our students last week was truly amazing. I am proud to be a part of the great work going on in Waynesboro Public Schools. I am looking forward to doing it all again this coming Sunday,” said Dr. Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent.

To access the English registration form, click here.

To access the Spanish registration form, click here.

