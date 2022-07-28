Advertisement

Waynesboro Police Department responds to shots fired

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On July 27, 2022, at 7:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 Block of N. Poplar Avenue in reference to shots fired, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers learned there was a fight, and both the alleged suspect and alleged victim had left the area. Several parties involved have been identified, and the investigation has revealed this is an isolated event.

There is no known threat to the community, WPD said. No known injuries from the shooting have been reported at this time.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident to determine what led to the shooting and identify all parties involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-322-2017.

No further will be released at this time.

Moring Weather Forecast July 28th
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 28, 2022
Overnight Forecast 7-27-22
