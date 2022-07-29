139 Townhomes proposed in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - A large housing development could be coming to Bridgewater.

A developer is hoping to build 139 townhomes on a piece of property adjacent to Turner Ashby High School.

The proposal called The Glen at Cooks Creek comes from Evergreene Homes, which is also behind the Preston Lake Development in Harrisonburg.

The development would include four different types of townhomes varying in size. It would include 45 Watson and Wentworth Units, which have 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and range from 1,659 to 1,828 square feet.

There would also be 47 Savannah Units which are 3 bed and 2.5 bath units that are around 2,126 square feet and 47 Heritage units, which have between 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms. The Heritage Units are between 1,838 and 2,350 square feet.

The townhomes would be targeted at a variety of people.

“One portion would cater more to a retired group of people, one would cater more to families, and the other type of townhome would cater more to singles or younger couples,” said Gwen Gottfried, Bridgewater’s Town Planner.

The project would not require a rezoning of the property, but Gottfried expects there will be changes to the proposal before the developer’s special use permit request goes to the Bridgewater Town Council.

“We’ve asked for changes relating to public and private streets, relating to waste collections, also related to looking at sewer capacities and easements for water and sewer, things like that,” said Gottfried.

While town staff is working with the developer to tweak the proposal, the townhomes would fill a need in the area.

“There is a great need for housing in Bridgewater, obviously we’re seeing that across the board or have seen that. In Bridgewater especially, it’s gone before it’s on the market, so there is definitely a need for homes,” said Gottfried.

The Bridgewater Town Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed development at its next meeting on August 9 at 7 p.m. before voting on whether to approve the project.

