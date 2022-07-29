20-Yard Dash: Turner Ashby

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A familiar face is back to lead the Turner Ashby football program.

Scott Turner, a Turner Ashby High School alumnus, is preparing for his first season as head coach of the Knights. Turner makes his way back to Bridgewater after serving as a long-time coach at East Rockingham High School. Turner was the Eagles head coach in 2021.

“It’s still a living dream a little bit but it’s normal,” said Turner, about taking over at TA. “I am used to driving down here now. I am used to putting on all black. So it’s getting there.”

Former Turner Ashby head coach Chris Fraser passed away unexpectedly in December of 2021. Turner was hired to lead the Knights and help the program continue its recent winning ways. TA has advanced to the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, while missing out on the postseason despite a 5-1 overall record during the 2021 spring season.

“Coach Turner came in, he’s been working us hard,” said Turner Ashby junior quarterback/safety Micah Shank. “Lots of seven-on-seven opportunities and we have just been getting better as a whole, working hard.”

Turner says he’s excited about the team Turner Ashby will put on the field in 2022. The Knights are expected to be a top contender for the Valley District title.

“It’s a great group of young men,” said Turner. “They have committed from day one when I stepped in. Haven’t stopped. They are excited to get this season going.”

Turner Ashby - 2022 Schedule

August 26 - vs. Fort Defiance

September 2 - at Brookville

September 9 - vs. Monticello

September 16 - at Western Albemarle

September 23 - vs. East Rockingham

October 7 - at Broadway*

October 14 - vs. Spotswood*

October 21 - at Harrisonburg*

October 28 - at Waynesboro

November 4 - vs. Rockbridge County*

*Valley District Opponent

