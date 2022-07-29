20-Yard Dash: Turner Ashby

A familiar face is back to lead the Turner Ashby football program.
A familiar face is back to lead the Turner Ashby football program.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A familiar face is back to lead the Turner Ashby football program.

Scott Turner, a Turner Ashby High School alumnus, is preparing for his first season as head coach of the Knights. Turner makes his way back to Bridgewater after serving as a long-time coach at East Rockingham High School. Turner was the Eagles head coach in 2021.

“It’s still a living dream a little bit but it’s normal,” said Turner, about taking over at TA. “I am used to driving down here now. I am used to putting on all black. So it’s getting there.”

Former Turner Ashby head coach Chris Fraser passed away unexpectedly in December of 2021. Turner was hired to lead the Knights and help the program continue its recent winning ways. TA has advanced to the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, while missing out on the postseason despite a 5-1 overall record during the 2021 spring season.

“Coach Turner came in, he’s been working us hard,” said Turner Ashby junior quarterback/safety Micah Shank. “Lots of seven-on-seven opportunities and we have just been getting better as a whole, working hard.”

Turner says he’s excited about the team Turner Ashby will put on the field in 2022. The Knights are expected to be a top contender for the Valley District title.

“It’s a great group of young men,” said Turner. “They have committed from day one when I stepped in. Haven’t stopped. They are excited to get this season going.”

Turner Ashby - 2022 Schedule

August 26 - vs. Fort Defiance

September 2 - at Brookville

September 9 - vs. Monticello

September 16 - at Western Albemarle

September 23 - vs. East Rockingham

October 7 - at Broadway*

October 14 - vs. Spotswood*

October 21 - at Harrisonburg*

October 28 - at Waynesboro

November 4 - vs. Rockbridge County*

*Valley District Opponent

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants and their landlords in Virginia have been able to apply for rental assistance from the...
Problems with Virginia Rental Relief program has some Valley tenants facing eviction
Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro Police Department responds to shots fired
The burglary occurred early on July 24, 2022, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2823 W Main...
Waynesboro Police investigating alleged burglary at CVS Pharmacy
Map of improvements
More improvements coming to I-81

Latest News

Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days are underway in New Orleans.
JMU takes part in Sun Belt Football Media Days
Results from the Valley Baseball League and RCBL playoffs.
Valley Baseball League & RCBL Playoffs Scoreboard
Sun Belt Football Media Days - SBC West opponents for JMU
Sun Belt Football Media Days - SBC West opponents for JMU
Sun Belt Football Media Days - Day Two (11 p.m. Report)
Sun Belt Football Media Days - Day Two (11 p.m. Report)