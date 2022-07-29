Collection of personal narratives by LGBTQ+ authors from the Valley in the works

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Friendly City Safe Space, the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board have partnered to produce a collection of personal narratives by LGBTQ+ people about their life experiences in the Shenandoah Valley.

The book is called “Out in the Valley.” It will contain 10 stories from LGBTQ+ people who live or who used to live in the Valley.

“Out in the Valley” editor, Lorraine Dresch, said the work is an important first step to increasing visibility in the Shenandoah Valley.

“A lot of the times, people have these stereotypes or assumptions of who lives in rural Virginia, and it’s important to diversify that image of who lives in the South, who lives in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Dresch.

Not only is it a message to the larger community, it’s also a message of hope and love to the Valley’s queer community.

“People are hungry for representation. People want to see themselves reflected in the world. It gives them role models. It gives them a sense of self to see others thriving and living out their truth,” they said.

Dresch said this book is also a statement of opposition to anti-LGBTQ bills.

“I see this project as an act of resistance in the face of so many political attempts to silence LGBTQ authors and all these anti-trans laws that we’re seeing across the country. I think that this project is offering some hope, and I think that there’s a lot of fear,” they said.

They said this work will offer a counter-narrative to that fear, creating a welcoming and inclusive Shenandoah Valley.

To submit a work for “Out in the Valley,” click here. Those chosen for the book will receive $400. The Friendly City Safe Space is open to help writers from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

The book will go to print on September 30, 2022.

