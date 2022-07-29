Despite low unemployment rate understaffing remains an issue locally and nationally

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Unemployment rates remain low nationally and in Virginia; however, many businesses continue to struggle with significant understaffing.

The Shenandoah Valley Partnership said that this is because unemployment rates don’t account for those who have left the workforce and aren’t seeking jobs.

“The unemployment doesn’t look at the total workforce population. It only looks at those who are interested in getting a job, and that is what is factored into the labor participation rate,” said Jay Langston, Executive Director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership.

The Shenandoah Valley Partnership works with businesses across all industries to encourage economic growth in the Shenandoah Valley region.

Langston said there are a variety of factors contributing to the number of people leaving the workforce. One large factor is the number of Baby Boomers who have left the workforce post-COVID.

“There are just not as many young people to fill those jobs. We see in particular here in the Valley it’s good news, bad news story. Our economic growth has continued, so there is a need for additional jobs,” said Langston.

Another factor is many families that can afford to do so are operating on a single salary because many jobs are unable to keep up with rising costs due to inflation.

“There are some people saying, ‘I can stay home with the kids. We’ll just get by on one salary,’ because what it would cost for the child care, the transportation, just going to work and back, is it going to cover those kinds of costs?” said Langston.

Langston said the Shenandoah Valley has fared much better than most regions in the state and across the country economically.

“We did not suffer nearly as badly as a lot of regions did both here in Virginia and across the country. Part of the dynamics of that is that one of the very important economic drivers in our area is food and beverage. People are going to eat; people are going to consume beverages. That is a dominant industry in our region,” he said.

Augusta, Page, Rockingham, and Shenandoah Counties are four of the five largest agricultural production counties in the state.

While it has fared better than other regions, the Valley still has significant understaffing problems, particularly in manufacturing.

“There are about 3,100 unfiled manufacturing jobs in the area. That’s kind of a staggering number when you consider the economic impact of what those 3,100 jobs would mean,” said Langston.

Langston added that the staffing situation isn’t going to end with the pandemic and is reflective of a demographic change in the workforce.

“We don’t see it ending, but it’s an issue that we are fortunate in that we have a growing population. We’re steadily gaining in that total workforce population, albeit slowly, but we’re a rural region that is benefiting from growth,” he said.

