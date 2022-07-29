Elkins man attempted to burn down his own home, officials say

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Timothy McDonald, of Elkins, attempted to burn down his own home on July 14, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

An arrest warrant for first-degree arson was filed against McDonald, but he remains at large at the present time.

If anyone has seen Timothy Roy McDonald, call 911 or 800-233-fire (3473).

Timothy McDonald is wanted after attempting to burn down his home.
