Elkins man attempted to burn down his own home, officials say

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Timothy McDonald, of Elkins, attempted to burn down his own home on July 14, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

An arrest warrant for first-degree arson was filed against McDonald, but he remains at large at the present time.

If anyone has seen Timothy Roy McDonald, call 911 or 800-233-fire (3473).

Timothy McDonald is wanted after attempting to burn down his home. (WV State Fire Marshal)

