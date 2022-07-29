Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say

Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges of sexual misconduct.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A former worker at a county jail has been arrested for engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.

According to investigators in Iowa, Kayla Bergom faces charges of sexual misconduct with an offender while she worked at the Tama County Jail.

KCRG reports that Bergom is accused of sexual activity with an inmate in a utility closet and in the recreation yard area of the jail on multiple occasions.

According to court documents, the two participated in such acts between September 2020 and April 2021, with Bergom facing three counts of sexual misconduct.

Authorities say their investigation started after a county employee informed them of the possible misconduct.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants and their landlords in Virginia have been able to apply for rental assistance from the...
Problems with Virginia Rental Relief program has some Valley tenants facing eviction
Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro Police Department responds to shots fired
The burglary occurred early on July 24, 2022, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2823 W Main...
Waynesboro Police investigating alleged burglary at CVS Pharmacy
Map of improvements
More improvements coming to I-81

Latest News

Artificial intelligence takes over school security at PPS
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Death, destruction from Kentucky floods
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
House to vote on semi-automatic gun ban
School lunch generic
SCPS to provide free meals to all students for 2022-23