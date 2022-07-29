Gypsy Hill golf course reopens

The golf course at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton reopened Friday after being closed for three weeks due to storm damage in early July.
The golf course at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton reopened Friday after being closed for three weeks due to storm damage in early July.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 29, 2022
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The golf course at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton reopened Friday, July 29 after a severe storm closed it down.

The storm ripped through Gypsy Hill Park, leaving debris and damage across the park and golf course.

However, despite Friday’s the rain, golfers loaded up their carts and were ready to get back on the course.

“We’re excited to be back. We play here frequently, and it’s very challenging for us. We enjoy it, and it’s very cost-effective,” Doris Scott, a golfer at Gypsy Hill Golf Course said.

The city was focused on public safety and reopening the park first.

“It was kind of a triage in the park,” James Corbett, superintendent of Staunton Recreation said. “It was a priority to take into consideration the public’s safety.”

The reopening of the course came just in time for a 100-player tournament using the grounds on Saturday.

“First and foremost, we couldn’t believe the scope of the damage until we got out in the park and on the golf course and saw how much damage was done there,” Corbett said.

Corbett said so far over 430 tons of wood as been removed with more repairs to be done.

“A big hurdle we have specifically with the golf course is the golf shop. We had a tree that fell directly on the roof, so the roof needs to be replaced. They had extensive flood damage inside of the shop, so we’re working out of a temporary building outside of the shop,” Corbett said.

Despite Friday’s morning showers, golfers were ready to play their favorite holes again.

“We like 16... 15,16 because it sits high, and you can see all of Staunton from those holes, and it’s always very very lovely,” Scott said.

Golfers said they are thankful for the city for getting the park and the golf course back open.

