Humid with more storms

FRIDAY: Cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Scattered showers across the area this morning which will help limit the severe threat.

Warm and humid but highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s. The next front approaches the area bringing scattered showers and storms throughout the day but it will not be raining all day by any means. Some areas will still be missed. An isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds the main threats, especially if we have more breaks in the clouds and some sunshine.

Most storms taper off before sunset with isolated showers through about midnight as the front crosses. A warm but more comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy overnight with dropping humidity. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A much more comfortable start in the 60s with clouds. A beautiful day, mostly cloudy and then some decreasing clouds in the afternoon. A break in the humidity for the day. Warm and really pleasant with lower humidity for the day and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A warm and beautiful evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy for the morning and warm, rising into the 70s. Humidity increases throughout the day but highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s due to cloud cover. Staying mostly cloudy. The front that passed through our area Friday will make a return and approach us from the south, bringing scattered showers late in the day. Some showers will continue into the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning and mild with temperatures rising into the 70s. The front lifting northward looks to hang out with us for the day. This will keep highs in the mid to upper 70s and we’ll have some scattered showers and a few storms. If the front quickly lifts north, then we’re looking at less rain activity for the day but fronts this time of the year tend to move slow. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds and warm. Temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the day and hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon with a few clouds. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Evening temperatures falling into the 70s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine to start the day with a few clouds and temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

