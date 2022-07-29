New Rockingham County fire station in the home stretch of construction

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - Quicker response times are coming to Rockingham County.

A new fire station is being built to service parts of the county with high call volumes.

“It’s coming along very well. Harman Construction is in charge of our project, and they’re doing a good job,” Chief Jeremy Holloway of Rockingham Fire and Rescue said.

The station will be home to fire and EMS once completed.

“We hope to open up the station in November - fully operational in November with the fire and EMS unit,” Chief Holloway said.

Chief Holloway said the fire unit will go in right away, but EMS might take a few months to be fully operational at the new station.

Rockingham Fire and Rescue looked at places with higher call volumes when deciding where to build a new station, and this one sits at North Main Street and Vine Street.

“The unit staff in this area will cover the northern end of Harrisonburg and that Rockingham portion area. It will go down Route 11, I-81. It will also back up into Singers Glenn, especially for EMS responses. We definitely need backup EMS to cover that area,” Chief Holloway said. “It will also be a backup into the southwest Broadway area to assist in that area. It’s a heavy call load area.”

This station will be staffed with new fire and rescue personnel.

“It’s 15 new recruits who are in recruit training right now, which lasts about 17 weeks, and they’re six weeks into it,” Chief Holloway said.

Despite some supply issues in the beginning, the project is right on track.

”We’re on the time frame. I talked to the job foreman a while ago, and it definitely looks like we’ll be in that November time frame. Maybe a little bit less, maybe a little bit more but definitely in that time frame which we’re very excited about,” Chief Holloway said.

Chief Holloway said there will be five people per shift assigned to this station - three for fire and two for EMS, along with people floating in and out for training.

