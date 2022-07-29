Republicans sweep Democrats 10-0 in Congressional Baseball Game

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Republicans and Democrats traded bills for bats and grievances for gloves Thursday night.

In a curveball for Washington standards, the two parties united for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

“We’re coming together. And I think the public thinks we’re more divided than we actually are,” said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). “There is, as Randy [Feenstra] said, great camaraderie. We come together. We’re here to to celebrate the United States of America. And this is what the American people should see.”

The tradition saw tragedy back in 2017 when a gunman opened fire on the Republican practice field. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), who helped save Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) life after he was shot, chooses to focus on the positive.

“My biggest concern is a line drive that my glove isn’t quick enough to catch, aimed right here,” said Brooks. “That’s my biggest security concern.”

While the friendly game serves as a pitch-perfect moment of camaraderie, there’s still a healthy dose of competition.

“Democrats hate losing to Republicans, and we hate losing to Democrats.” said Brooks.

All of the ticket revenue for Thursday’s game is going to local charities like the Boys and Girls clubs of Washington and the Washington Literacy Center. So far, the game has raised over $1 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Highland Park parade shooting suspect indicted for murder, attempted murder
Tenants and their landlords in Virginia have been able to apply for rental assistance from the...
Problems with Virginia Rental Relief program has some Valley tenants facing eviction
The burglary occurred early on July 24, 2022, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2823 W Main...
Waynesboro Police investigating alleged burglary at CVS Pharmacy
Law enforcement responded to the area and found the man at his home, 1115 Copp Road, where more...
Officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County leaves one man dead

Latest News

Miguel Fernandez Alvarez
Man accused of stealing over $11K worth of gas in Las Vegas
Overnight Forecast 7-28-22
Overnight Forecast 7-28-22
SVASC continues search for supervising vet, begins Shelter Spruce Up series
SVASC continues search for supervising vet, begins Shelter Spruce Up series
The Hattiesburg Zoo announced a new baby boy has joined its family of sloths.
Zoo celebrates birth of baby sloth; mom, son to make public debut together
Elkton Town Manager Search Continues
Elkton Town Manager Search Continues