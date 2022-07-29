SCPS to provide free meals to all students for 2022-23

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools will be able to offer free breakfast and lunch to every student during the 2022-23 school year because of the Community Eligibility Provision Program, the division said in a press release.

All students in the division will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household.

Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge.

Should students wish to purchase additional meals, there will be a charge for the additional meals. For 2022-23, the required rate is $2.50 for breakfast and $4.25 for lunch.

For the 2021-22 school year, all school meals were provided at no cost to students through a federal waiver due to the pandemic. That funding expired on June 30, 2022.

Without the CEP program, students who were not eligible for free lunch through the National School Lunch Program would have to pay for meals during the 2022-23 school year, the division said in a release.

“We are so excited that we will be able to continue to provide nutritious school meals to all students at no charge,” says Dr. Dave Hinegardner, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services and Strategic Planning in a press release. “We highly encourage students to take advantage of this opportunity. Thank you to our dedicated staff for working to ensure that all students have access to nutritious meals at school each day.”

