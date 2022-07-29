Valley Baseball League & RCBL Playoffs Scoreboard
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from the Valley Baseball League and RCBL playoffs.
Valley Baseball League
South Division - Semifinals (Best-of-Three)
Harrisonburg vs. Waynesboro
Game One: Waynesboro 7, Harrisonburg 1
Game Two: Harrisonburg 7, Waynesboro 5
Game Three: Waynesboro 13, Harrisonburg 8
Waynesboro wins series, 2-1
Covington vs. Charlottesville
Game One: Charlottesville 13, Covington 2
Game Two: Charlottesville 6, Covington 2
Charlottesville wins series, 2-0
North Division - Semifinals (Best-of-Three)
Front Royal vs. Woodstock
Game One: Woodstock 9, Front Royal 5
Game Two: Woodstock 6, Front Royal 2
Woodstock wins series, 2-0
Purcellville vs. Strasburg
Game One: Purcellville 8, Strasburg 6
Game Two: Strasburg 8, Purcellville 0
Game Three: Purcellville 9, Strasburg 7
Purcellville wins series, 2-1
Rockingham County Baseball League
Quarterfinals (Best-of-Three)
Broadway vs. Clover Hill
Game One: Clover Hill 9, Broadway 5
Grottoes vs. Bridgewater
Game One: Grottoes 8, Bridgewater 5
Montezuma vs. New Market
Game One: New Market 16, Montezuma 0
