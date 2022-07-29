Valley Baseball League & RCBL Playoffs Scoreboard

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from the Valley Baseball League and RCBL playoffs.

Valley Baseball League

South Division - Semifinals (Best-of-Three)

Harrisonburg vs. Waynesboro

Game One: Waynesboro 7, Harrisonburg 1

Game Two: Harrisonburg 7, Waynesboro 5

Game Three: Waynesboro 13, Harrisonburg 8

Waynesboro wins series, 2-1

Covington vs. Charlottesville

Game One: Charlottesville 13, Covington 2

Game Two: Charlottesville 6, Covington 2

Charlottesville wins series, 2-0

North Division - Semifinals (Best-of-Three)

Front Royal vs. Woodstock

Game One: Woodstock 9, Front Royal 5

Game Two: Woodstock 6, Front Royal 2

Woodstock wins series, 2-0

Purcellville vs. Strasburg

Game One: Purcellville 8, Strasburg 6

Game Two: Strasburg 8, Purcellville 0

Game Three: Purcellville 9, Strasburg 7

Purcellville wins series, 2-1

Rockingham County Baseball League

Quarterfinals (Best-of-Three)

Broadway vs. Clover Hill

Game One: Clover Hill 9, Broadway 5

Grottoes vs. Bridgewater

Game One: Grottoes 8, Bridgewater 5

Montezuma vs. New Market

Game One: New Market 16, Montezuma 0

