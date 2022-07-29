Waterline work to close portion of East Market Street in Downtown

Harrisonburg Public Utilities will begin work next week to relocate a waterline and replace a...
Harrisonburg Public Utilities will begin work next week to relocate a waterline and replace a manhole along East Market Street in the Downtown area, causing a stretch of roadway to temporarily close. Submitted.(Harrisonburg)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Public Utilities will begin work next week to relocate a waterline and replace a manhole along East Market Street in the Downtown area, causing a stretch of roadway to temporarily close.

Crews will begin efforts on East Market Street between Federal and Mason streets on Friday, Aug. 5, closing the roadway to thru traffic. Drivers will still be able to travel eastbound on East Market Street from Main Street to Federal Street, where they can turn north toward Elizabeth Street or south toward Water Street.

However, drivers will be unable to reach Main Street from Mason Street using westbound East Market Street.

An additional closure on South Federal Street from East Market Street to the alleyway before East Water Street will be in place toward the end of the project.

The project seeks to rebuild a manhole originally created in 1870, and relocate a waterline to a more secure location. Additionally, crews will seek to repair a sewer line that is allowing groundwater into the system, thus addressing the City’s infiltration and inflow reduction goals.

Businesses along this stretch of East Market Street will remain open and be accessible while the project takes. Some properties on East Market Street between Mason and Community streets may experience a temporary water service outage during this project, and City staff will work to alert area properties in that case.

Staff anticipates the project will end on Aug. 19, weather-permitting.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants and their landlords in Virginia have been able to apply for rental assistance from the...
Problems with Virginia Rental Relief program has some Valley tenants facing eviction
Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley....
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro Police Department responds to shots fired
The burglary occurred early on July 24, 2022, at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2823 W Main...
Waynesboro Police investigating alleged burglary at CVS Pharmacy
Map of improvements
More improvements coming to I-81

Latest News

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $27 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing...
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Over $27 Million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loans
A large housing development could be coming to Bridgewater. A developer is hoping to build 139...
139 Townhomes proposed in Bridgewater
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 29 through July 31
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 29 through July 31